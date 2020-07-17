Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Spoofing Alert

What is spoofing? It’s not new.

All over our County, residents have received phone calls from those representing themselves as law enforcement members or from the Social Security Office. Winter Haven Police received numerous calls these past couple of days reporting these types of calls. (The phone number appears legit, but don’t trust your caller ID. It’s the content of the call that you need to be very aware of.)

The caller tells the citizen either their social security number has been compromised or that they have a warrant for their arrest (depending on what ruse the caller is using). They threaten the citizen with arrest unless they purchase Goggle Play, Green Dot or other pre-paid cards with the resident required to read the numbers on the card after purchase.

Poof! There goes the money the hard-working citizen earned.

Remember, law enforcement (and the Social Security Administration for that matter) will NEVER require payment over the phone for a warrant or other service, especially through pre-paid cards. Just Hang Up! (and if you still want clarification, make a phone call yourself to the local agency to verify.)

Learn all about spoofing through the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov/calls