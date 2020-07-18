Frostproof Man Called His Dad For Help After Being Shot During Triple Homicide

Frostproof, Florida – Polk County Sheriff’s Office Homicide detectives are investigating a triple homicide in the unincorporated area of Frostproof. The victims are:

Damion Tillman (23 years old), Kevin Springfield (30 years old), and Brandon Rollins (27 years old). Their information is being released with permission of their families. They are all three from Frostproof.



Preliminary information is as follows: Around 10:06 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, Brandon Rollins called his dad and said “Help” – his dad knew Brandon had gone fishing with his two friends, Kevin and Damion. Brandon’s dad drove to Lake Streety Road. When he arrived he found his son Brandon barely alive, and his two friends deceased. Brandon was able to say a few things to his dad, which we are not releasing at this time.



Brandon’s dad left his home so fast, he forgot his cell phone. He drove to the nearest gas station to call 911.



When first responders arrived, all three men were deceased. They appear to have been beaten and shot. According to the families, the three men have been best friends for years and were fishing Friday night (on land, not in a boat).



A photo from th The trucks that the victims were in are the red and the white trucks. The black truck belongs to Brandon’s dad.



We are seeking the public’s help in this triple homicide. If anyone has information about this they are urged to contact PCSO at 863-298-6200. Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 CASH REWARD for information that leads to the arrests of the suspects responsible. Visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).



