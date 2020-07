Three Young Men Killed In Triple Homicide In Frostproof

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a triple homicide in Frostproof. There are three adult male victims with upper body trauma, all deceased.

Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 9:30 a.m. this morning (Saturday, July 18, 2020) at the scene.





The scene is remote – it is located at Lake Streety Road and US Hwy 27 in Frostproof. PCSO has mobile command center set up.

The victims were on Lake Streety fishing prior to being killed.