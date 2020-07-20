25 Yr Old Lakeland Mom Shot To Death While Her Three Young Children Were Home

Lakeland Police Update

LAKELAND, FL (July 20, 2020) – On Sunday, July 19, 2020, Lakeland Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 1000 Monroe Street at approximately 9:24 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found a female victim inside a residence with gunshot wounds. The 25-year-old victim was declared deceased at the scene by Polk County Fire Rescue at 9:29 p.m. The victim’s three young children were also in the residence at the time of the shooting but were not injured. All are under the age of eight. They have since been reunited with family members. It is unknown where in the house they were at the time of the shooting.





This is still very early in the investigation. Detectives are continuing to follow up on leads and interview witnesses. If anyone has any information related to the case, please contact Detective Hathcock at [email protected] or 863.834.6975. To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers – call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.