57 Yr Old Haines City Man Pulled From Burning Building Dies From Injuries

A fire in the Oakland community claimed the life of a single victim on Sunday night.

The Haines City Fire Department was notified of a structure fire at 1005 Peach Court before 9:50 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed.

Firefighters were able to pull Lawrence Williams, 57, through the window of the burning house.

Williams was transported to AdventHealth Heart of Florida where he succumbed to his injuries. No one

else was present at the time of the fire.

“Our firefighters bravely did everything they could to save this man’s life,” Chief Jeff Davidson said.

“We will keep him, his family and his friends are in our thoughts.”

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. An autopsy will be conducted at a later date

to determine the cause of death. The Haines City Police Department assisted.



