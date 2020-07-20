Elderly Couple Killed In Lakeland Crash

On Monday, July 20, 2020, at about 2:24 pm, the Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a 911 call regarding a crash on U.S. 98 North at Gibsonia-Galloway Road in Lakeland. The crash killed an elderly couple from Lakeland, and left another person with minor injuries.

Roger and Ethel Nemeth, both 85-years-old, were transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, but died of their injuries. Mr. Nemeth was the driver of a white 2018 Honda Fit, and Mrs. Nemeth was a passenger.





The other car, a black 2015 Mercedes S550, was driven by 21-year-old Andro Attaalla of Orlando. Attaalla was also taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where he was treated for a minor injury and released.

According to the preliminary crash investigation, Nemeth’s Honda entered into the turn lane on southbound U.S. 98 to make a left turn. While crossing the northbound lanes, the Honda entered the path of Attaalla’s northbound Mercedes, which had the right-of-way.

Everyone involved in the crash appeared to have been wearing their seat belts.

The roadway remained closed until about 7:00 pm for the investigation which remains ongoing.