Bartow Man, 23, Killed In Early Morning Mulberry 3 Vehicle Crash

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash which occurred on State Road 60 West near Mulberry, on Tuesday morning, July 21, 2020.

The crash occurred at about 6:58 am, west of the city, near the intersection with Old Highway 60.





Upon the arrival of deputies, 23-year-old Tony Gibson of Bartow was found lying in the eastbound lanes of SR 60, deceased.

Gibson was the driver of a silver 2018 Toyota Camry.

Two other people were involved: 40-year-old Christopher Honsa of Mulberry, the driver of a white 2011 Mac truck pulling a dump trailer, and 26-year-old Anna Britt of Mulberry, the driver of a gray 2016 Nissan Altima.

Britt suffered only minor scratches to her arm, and Honsa was not injured.

SR 60 was closed for approximately six hours for the investigation.

According to the preliminary investigation, Gibson was traveling west on SR 60 at a high rate of speed while negotiating a curve in the road. The Toyota began sliding, crossed the median, and entered the eastbound lanes.

The Toyota struck the rear driver’s side tires of Honsa’s trailer, then spun around and hit the front of Britt’s Nissan. The secondary impact caused Gibson to be ejected from his car. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The other two drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.