City & County Distributing Free Face Masks In Certain Lake Wales Locations

City of Lake Wales and Polk County distributing free face masks As the number of confirmed cases of Covid19 continue to rise in Polk County and Lake Wales, the City of Lake Wales has partnered with Polk County government services to distribute disposable face masks to its citizens. Polk County has purchased one million disposable, multi-use masks utilizing federal CARES Act funds. “24,000 masks will be available for our citizens to safely pick up at convenient locations,” stated Joe Jenkins, Lake Wales Fire Chief and Emergency Operations Director. Individual envelopes containing four masks each, may be picked up at four municipal building locations. Each mask may be reused unless it becomes wet or soiled.

The Lake Wales Public Library, 290 Cypress Garden Lane, will have the masks available at the main entrance, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.





Disposable masks will also be available for pick up at Lake Wales Main Fire Station, 253 West Central Avenue, Lake Wales North Fire Station, 600 Chalet Suzanne Road

Lake Wales Police Department, 133 East Tillman Avenue.

Distribution at all four locations will be outside the main entrance.

Please limit your supply to one envelope per immediate family member. The Center for Disease Control has called for Americans to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID 19, protecting yourself and others. The distribution of disposable multi-use masks will allow citizens to comply with this recommendation.