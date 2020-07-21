Free COVID 19 Testing Sites Open In Bartow Wednesday

Bartow, Fla. (July 20, 2020) — The Polk County Department of Health will be in Bartow for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

This is a walk up or drive through testing site offering the COVID-19 coronavirus test free, while supplies last, on a first-come, first serve basis. You do not have to have a physician’s referral or show symptoms to be tested. Site and time is:





Wednesday, July 22 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Polk County Courthouse Jury Parking Lot, 255 N. Broadway, Bartow. This is on the west side of the courthouse, across the street from the County Administration Building.

For information regarding testing, please call the Department of Health at (863) 519-7900.