Individual Scans $369 Item at Walmart But Only Pays $11.94 For It- Help Winter Haven Police Identify Thief

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

Subject Cuts Out With Cricut Machine

On 7-18-20 at approximately 11:15 a.m., the below pictured female (the tattoos should be a sure-fire giveaway) went to Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and selected a number of items to include a $369 Cricut Machine. The item rang up for $11.94! What a bargain,right? Wrong – the UPC was covered up with a lower-priced item.

When approached by the Walmart associate, she refused to stop and swiftly left the store on foot. She was not seen entering a vehicle.

Recognize her or her body art? Give Det. Shook a call at 863-401-2256.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.