Off-Duty Auburndale Police Officer Arrested For Aggravated Battery While I’m Florida Keys

Auburndale Police Department Press Release

Off-Duty Auburndale Police Officer Arrested in Islamorada

At about 1:00 a.m. this morning, an off-duty Auburndale Police officer was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated battery (domestic) and false imprisonment (domestic).





Dane A. Henwood was booked-in at their jail facility following his arrest. Mr. Henwood has been employed in Auburndale since June, 2019.



An official with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office notified the Auburndale Police Department of the arrest this morning. In compliance with the department’s written directive system, Mr. Henwood was summarily relieved from duty pending the completion of an administrative investigation of the incident.



Due to Florida law, we are unable to provide any further details at this time.