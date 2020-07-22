Polk County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team Called To A Home On Deer Run Drive In Lake Wales

Lake Wales, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was called out to a residence on Deer Run Drive in East Lake Wales.

According to reader reports Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies started heading out to a home on Deer Run Drive around 11pm, Tuesday evening. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was also on scene and eventually SWAT was called.





According to Brian Bruchey, Public Information Officers for PCSO, a male suspect was causing a domestic disturbance and refused to come out. Bruchey went on to say the suspect was taken into custody around 7am Wednesday morning.

Currently no additional details are available, but this does not appear to be related to Frostproof Triple Homicide.