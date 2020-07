Polk Sheriff Grady Judd To Speak To Media This Morning With Update On Frostproof Triple Homicide

NEWS BRIEFING TODAY AT 11:00 A.M.

Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 11:00 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center (1891 Jim Keene Blvd, Winter Haven) with an important update on the investigation into the triple homicide that occurred in the unincorporated area of Frostproof on Friday evening, July 17, 2020.





No details will be given out in advance.