Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. Collecting Donations on Behalf of Victims’ Families of Frostproof Triple Homicide

Polk County Sheriff’s Office:

In response to your inquiries, Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc., will collect funds on behalf of the victims’ families of the triple homicide in #Frostproof that occurred on Friday, July 17, 2020.





The victims were: Brandon Rollins, Keven Springfield, and Damion Tillman. Their names were released early in the investigation with their families’ permission.

To donate by check, please send donations to Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. and write “Frostproof Homicide Victims’ families” in the memo line.

Our address is:

1891 Jim Keene Blvd

Winter Haven, FL 33880

To donate by credit card, go to http://www.polksheriff.org/donate and choose “Other” and type in “Frostproof Homicide Victims’ families.”

All funds received & designated as such will be distributed to the families of these three victims.