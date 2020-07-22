Winter Haven Police Currently Investigating Shooting in Abbey Lane Apartments Parking Lot

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

Winter Haven Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred last night in the Abbey Lane Apartments parking lot.





On 7-21-20 at approximately 10:09 p.m., officers responded to building 11 on Evergreen Place SW in Winter Haven to a reports of gunshots being heard. When officers arrived, they found a male in his 30’s with a gunshot wound to his leg. The male was alert and was transported to the hospital for treatment. At the scene, officers also located two vehicles that appeared to have been struck by a bullet.

We are very early into the investigation and information is still extremely limited. Additional details will be released as they become available.

If anyone has information regarding this case, they should call Detective Haynes at 863-401-2256. Callers who wish to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS(8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.

