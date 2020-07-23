Release by Winter Haven Police Department

Flipping Door Handles and Stealing Cars

On 7-12-2020 at approximately 1:53 a.m., the two subjects seen in this video were going driveway to driveway along Woodpointe Dr. flipping door handles until they located a vehicle that was unlocked. Inside of the vehicle were the keys to the vehicle and the garage door opener. The subjects used the opener to gain entry into the garage where another vehicle was located with keys. Both vehicles were stolen.

Ultimately, they were recovered in the area of Whispering Trails and returned to the owners.

“We implore citizens to lock vehicles and never leave keys inside,” said Public Safety Director Charlie Bird. “Couple that with a garage door opener and the potential for entry into a home greatly increases which could lead to more dangerous crimes.”

Anyone who recognizes either of these subjects, backpacks or clothing they are wearing is asked to call Det. Lozado at 863-401-2256. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a cash reward.



