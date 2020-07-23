Polk Deputies Searching For Hit & Run Driver Who Left Three People Hospitalized

In reference to your inquiries, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit & run crash in a gated community in the Loughman area. The crash was reported Wednesday night, July 22, 2020, at about 9:51 pm.

Three pedestrians were struck by a vehicle. The victims were transported to the hospital for their injuries and their conditions are unknown at this time.





The vehicle fled the scene, and deputies are currently working to get details of the driver and the vehicle from witnesses.

The crash occurred in the Cypress Point subdivision, just off of Old Lake Wilson Road.