16 Yr Old Winter Garden Teen Charged With DUI In Polk Hit & Run Crash – Dragging One Victim Female Victim 450 Feet

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run crash that occurred in the Loughman area of Davenport Wednesday night, which injured four 16-year-olds. The driver, who is also 16-years-old, was arrested after he crashed his car approximately eight miles away, and tried to flee on foot.

Deputies responded to the Cypress Pointe neighborhood off of Old Lake Wilson Road at about 9:37 pm, initially due to a loud house party at 1032 Cypress Pointe Boulevard. When they arrived, teenagers began to quickly disperse.





According to the preliminary investigation, the four victims were standing at the edge of the driveway of 1126 Cypress Pointe Boulevard, when Ryan Colom of Winter Garden, driving a black 2020 Kia Stinger, struck them with the car.

Three of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but a fourth victim was dragged under Colom’s car as it continued driving. The Kia struck a parked Jeep Cherokee and travelled across driveways and lawns before the female victim was dislodged from the Kia. It is estimated that the girl was dragged about 450-feet.

Colom fled the area, but crashed his car about eight miles away on Deen Still Road, near the intersection of Old Deen Still Road. With the car inoperable, Colom fled on foot, and was located by deputies in the parking lot of the Amazon Distribution Center on Deen Still Road.

The female victim who was dragged was flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando in critical condition with internal injuries, multiple fractures, and losses of skin and muscle.

The suspect and the four victims were all from Orange County.

Deputies noted that Colom exhibited signs of impairment and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. During a breath test provided by the suspect, he blew a .121 on two samples (.08 is the legal limit).

“Detectives are still working to determine who was responsible for renting the vacation home, and who invited all of the teens – further charges are possible related to that portion of the investigation. This is one of those events that parents always fear…a mix of unsupervised teens, a house party, alcohol, and a horrific result.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

Ryan Colom was charged with the following felonies and misdemeanors: DUI, DUI with Property Damage (2 counts), DUI with Bodily Injury (3 Counts), DUI with Serious Bodily Injury, Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Serious Bodily Injury, Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Bodily Injury (3 counts), Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Property Damage (2 Counts). Information about juveniles charged with felonies is public record, per FSS 119.

Colom was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Bartow.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible in this case.