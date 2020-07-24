21 Yr Old Man Killed In Crash On Ewell Rd In Lakeland

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit responded to a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Friday, July 24, 2020, in Lakeland. 21 year-old Carson James Nance of Lakeland was the only person involved in the crash on Ewell Road and Busy Bee Lane. The crash was reported at about 1:21 am.





When deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived on scene, Nance was entrapped and deceased inside the 2001 black Mazda pick-up truck. He had suffered fatal head trauma and died at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, Nance was travelling east on Ewell Road, when his vehicle drifted off the shoulder of the road and into a drainage ditch. The Mazda then reentered the road, travelling northeast across both lanes of Ewell Road, where it entered the north shoulder of the road and rolled over at least once before coming to a stop on the driver’s side. Nance was not wearing a seatbelt prior to the crash.

The road was closed for about three hours during the investigation, which remains open.