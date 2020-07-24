Lakeland Man Killed In Lake Wales Crash Thursday Night

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Thursday, July 23, 2020, at about 8:49 pm, the Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle crash in front of the Enchanted Mobile Home Park located at 5137 Scenic Highway in Lake Wales. The crash killed 57 year-old Thomas Robert Mason of Lakeland.





Mason was transported to the Lake Wales Medical Center, but died from his injuries. Mason was the driver of a 2013 black, Nissan Rogue.

The second vehicle involved was a 2000 red, Ford F150 pick-up truck driven by 23 year-old Ignacio Ubieta.

According to the preliminary investigation, Ubieta was stopped northbound behind a vehicle which was turning into the Enchanted Mobile Home Park, when Mason’s Nissan struck the rear of the Ford F150. The two vehicles continued northwest for approximately 70 feet before coming to a stop on the west shoulder of Scenic Highway.

Ubieta was wearing a seatbelt prior to the crash. Mason was not wearing a seatbelt prior to the crash.

The road was closed for about three hours during the investigation, which remains open.