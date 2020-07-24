Pair Charged In Bartow Attempted Murder Case

On Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:03 pm, members of the Bartow Police Department responded to the area of Indica Court and Parker Street in reference to a subject who had been shot.

At approximately 10:56 pm, the victim was at the Circle K Store located on West Main Street. The victim was inside the store shopping as the both suspects arrived outside in a vehicle. The female suspect, Cheyanne Prentice (age 24), entered the store. The male suspect, Elvin Brea (age 25) exited the passenger side of the vehicle and approached the window. He is observed on video motioning to Prentice to exit the store. Prentice did exit the store and returned to her vehicle, leaving the victim inside the store.





A short time later, the victim exited the store and left on his bicycle. As the victim began travelling south bound on Floral Avenue, the suspects left the parking lot, following the victim. Once on South Floral Avenue, Prentice, who was driving the vehicle, swerved toward the victim, in an apparent attempt to strike the victim. The victim swerved and sped west on Parker Street.

The suspects followed the victim west on Parker Street, and approached the victim at a high rate of speed, stopping beside the victim as Brea extended his arm out of the vehicle and shot the victim, striking him in the torso. The suspects fled the area.

The victim was transported to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Both suspects were located and arrested on 07/22/20 and were charged with Attempted Murder (1st Degree). Prentice faces an additional charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Brea faces an additional charge of Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle.