Skip Scanners at Walmart Caught

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

So, we hear from those out there who want to know if people are actually CAUGHT skip scanning at Walmart…

We introduce you to 27 year-old Brittney Ocasio and 50 year-old Julissa Lopez (both living on Ave C SE in Winter Haven).

The pair visited the local Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and selected $672.14 worth of merchandise! These items included chair pads, Dove Exfoliating Soap, Funko Pop (?), Thank You Cards, stool, deep fryer, a bath rug, mixing bowl, chef knife, Rug Runner… (you get the point – these weren’t bare essentials) and a WHOLE host of other things. They go to the self-checkouts and skip scan quite a bit of items. They paid $18.18 for the whole lot of merchandise.

Yes, they were stopped. Given this second chance, they went back (can’t make this up) and scanned $33.82 more of items and proceeded to try to leave again. Yes, stopped again and this time detained ultimately taking the free ride to the Polk County Jail.

So given an opportunity to make it right, they blew it. And now they earned the right to be highlighted on our page.