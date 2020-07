City of Winter Haven Face Mask Pickup Locations

City of Winter Haven:

Need a face mask? Visit one of the following City of Winter Haven locations to receive up to three disposable face masks.

 City Hall (Reception Desk) Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

 Winter Haven Recreational and Cultural Center (inside main lobby) Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

 AdventHealth Fieldhouse (Reception Desk) Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

 Winter Haven Public Library Walk-Up Window (North side of building off the parking lot) Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

 City Hall Annex, Account Services (Payment window) Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

 Police Department (Main Lobby) Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

 Florida Citrus Building (Main Lobby) Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.