Remains Found Near Fairbanks St and Bella Vista St – Lakeland PD Investigating

Lakeland PD Press Release:



LAKELAND, FL (July 29, 2020) – Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department are currently on scene of a death investigation near the area of Fairbanks Street and Bella Vista Street. This morning human remains were found in the area. At this time, detectives are unable to confirm the identity or cause of death of the victim. The remains will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for examination.







No additional details are available at this time, as this is extremely early in the investigation. An update will be provided as soon as possible.