Tire Recycling Collection Event Set for Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Wahneta

Keep Polk County Beautiful, Inc. in partnership with the support of Polk County Board of County Commissioners and Advanced Disposal Services is hosting a special Summer Tire Recycling Collection Event at Lake Gwyn Park- 423 4th Street East, Wahneta on Saturday, August 8th from 8am- noon.





Polk County residents and agricultural land owners may dispose of up to 24 tires per vehicle. No Tractor or Off-Road Tires will be accepted. Legal hauling limits will be strictly enforced. Absolutely NO Commercial or Automotive Businesses will be allowed. This will be strictly enforced.

Social Distancing requirements will be in effect, please plan to unload your tires in the designated areas at this event. For questions, call Keep Polk County Beautiful, (863) 875-8911.

It is a violation of Florida Administrative Code Rules to transport more than 24 Waste Tires over public highways without a permit. Violation of this rule would constitute a 1st degree criminal misdemeanor and be punishable by a fine of not more than $10,000 and/or by 6 months in jail for further information please regarding the handling of waste tires please visit the DEP website http://www.dep.state.fl.us/ .