Lakeland Linder International Airport receives First Amazon Cargo Flight

Amazon operates a 42 Acre air terminal at Lakeland Lindor International Airport. This Air Freight Hub will support Amazons Lakeland fulfillment center. According to freightwaves.com Amazon invested over $100 million in the new 285,000 Square Foot cargo complex.

The first Amazon flight originated from Sacramento International Airport and landed last Thursday. The package sorting facility at Lakeland Lindor International Airport will receive several cargo flights per day.





“This new location represents Amazon Air’s largest facility in the Southeast and will drive increased investment and commerce in the region and create hundreds of jobs,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis in a statement.

Amazon has been focused on expanding its network of airports the past couple of years to increase delivery speed for its Prime customers, who are promised one- and two-day shipping options