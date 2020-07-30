PCSO Investigating a Fatal Crash Which Killed a Pedestrian on Saddle Creek Road

On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at about 4:52 pm, PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit responded to a vehicle crash on Saddle Creek Road near Tenoroc High School in Lakeland. The crash killed 50 year-old pedestrian Pierre Rogles Louis of Winter Haven.





The vehicle involved was a 2005, green Chevrolet Malibu driven by 62 year-old Emile Jean Baptiste of Winter Haven.

Evidence and witness statements indicate that Louis was driving eastbound on Saddle Creek Road when he stopped to assist a disabled vehicle on the north shoulder of the road, parking his vehicle approximately 100 feet east of it. Louis then exited his vehicle and walked west to check on the other driver.

At the same time, Baptiste was traveling eastbound and it appeared that he failed to see the slowing traffic. Baptiste emergency braked and swerved off the road to avoid a crash, but instead, struck Louis. The Malibu stopped in a water-filled ditch.

Louis was pinned beneath the Malibu, submerged in water and tangled in a barbed wire fence.

Baptiste and passers-by, searched for Louis but were unable to locate him beneath the Malibu. PCSO along with Polk County Fire Rescue pulled the Malibu out of the ditch and located Louis, deceased.

Baptiste was evaluated by a several DUI trained deputies and displayed no signs of impairment.

Saddle Creek Road was closed for about two and a half hours, during the investigation, which remains on-going.