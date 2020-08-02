Corrections Officer Arrested For DUI After Found Driving Wrong Way On 17/92 By HCPD

HAINES CITY, FL – A Florida Department of Corrections officer was arrested early Sunday morning
for DUI after driving the wrong way on a major highway.
Amber Reeves, 27, of Winter Haven, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession
of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She had been traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S.
Highway 17/92.
Haines City officers stopped Reeves in her Hyundai Sonata about 3:15 a.m. Reeves displayed signs of
impairment and subsequently failed roadside sobriety tests. Ultimately, her blood-alcohol level was
more than twice the legal limit.
Officers located marijuana belonging to Reeves. She was arrested and transported to the Polk County
Jail. Reeves has been employed by the Florida Department of Corrections since May.
“Driving the wrong way down a major road in the middle of the night is a recipe for disaster,” Police
Chief Jim Elensky said. “I’m thankful that our officers were in the right place at the right time to
observe this egregious violation and stop this vehicle before someone was seriously hurt or killed. We
expect law enforcement professionals to uphold the law and serve as model citizens for everyone,
especially the youth. Ms. Reeves will have some time to reflect on her actions from the other side of the
bars.”