Corrections Officer Arrested For DUI After Found Driving Wrong Way On 17/92 By HCPD

HAINES CITY, FL – A Florida Department of Corrections officer was arrested early Sunday morning

for DUI after driving the wrong way on a major highway.



Amber Reeves, 27, of Winter Haven, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession

of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She had been traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S.

Highway 17/92.







Haines City officers stopped Reeves in her Hyundai Sonata about 3:15 a.m. Reeves displayed signs of

impairment and subsequently failed roadside sobriety tests. Ultimately, her blood-alcohol level was

more than twice the legal limit.



Officers located marijuana belonging to Reeves. She was arrested and transported to the Polk County

Jail. Reeves has been employed by the Florida Department of Corrections since May.



“Driving the wrong way down a major road in the middle of the night is a recipe for disaster,” Police

Chief Jim Elensky said. “I’m thankful that our officers were in the right place at the right time to

observe this egregious violation and stop this vehicle before someone was seriously hurt or killed. We

expect law enforcement professionals to uphold the law and serve as model citizens for everyone,

especially the youth. Ms. Reeves will have some time to reflect on her actions from the other side of the

bars.”