Missing Person Alert in Winter Haven

Release by Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Please share this #MissingPersonAlert – We are looking for 59-year-old Michael Knapstein, who was last seen leaving his house on Avenue A SE in #WinterHaven on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Two days later, his vehicle was found parked at a business on Cypress Gardens Blvd.





Michael is 5’11” tall, 200 lbs., with blue eyes and grey hair. He has medical conditions, but does not have his medication. We have checked local hospitals but he is still missing, and is considered endangered.

If you’ve seen Michael Knapstein or might know where he is, please call PCSO immediately at 863-298-6200 and ask to speak with Detective Rudd.