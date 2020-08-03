Now: Polk Deputies On Scene Of Standoff In Lakeland; Man Barricaded Inside Home

Lakeland, Florida – Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently on scene of standoff in Lakeland. A man has barricaded himself inside a home.

According to the PCSO public information officer the incident began at 9:45am. The incide is at a home on Ellis Ave. The immediate area has been evacuated and SWAT teams are on scene.





Deputies are in fear for the man’s life and are asking him to surrender peacefully.

Update 1:30pm – Polk County Sheriff’s Office is advising standoff has ended. Barricaded man is in custody. No injuries.