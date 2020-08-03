Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Walking out with a sewing machine!

Do you recognize the man pictured below? That’s what he did. Entered Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and decided on a lovely Brother sewing machine valued at $299.97.

He heads toward the service desk, sees the line and hangs out for, say 10 seconds, then proceeds to the exit and out he goes – without paying.

If you recognize him, call 863-401-2256. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.