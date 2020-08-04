Tech Tuesday: Cyber Security Prevention

Recently Cyber Criminals attacked and demanded ransom from the popular GPS maker Garmin. Garmin issued a statement sharing that a Cyber Attack took many of Garmin’s computer systems offline causing several online subscription services to be unavailable. Garmin does not believe the attackers were able to obtain any customer data, including payment information from Garmin Pay™.

The Cyber-attack not only affected general fitness users of their popular products but also affected commercial services like flyGarmin and Garmin Pilot Apps which are used by pilots for flight planning and updating mandatory FAA databases in order to be cleared to fly. According to Sky News, to alleviate some of the pain Garmin paid millions of dollars through a third-party company called Arete Incident Response to obtain an encryption key in order to recover their Systems and get services back online.





Companies typically pay ransomeware in the form of BitCoin in order to obtain and encryption key that can be used to decrypt their systems.

While Garmin works very hard to restore systems it should come as no surprise that this attack will not only costs them millions in Ransom but their business will suffer reputational damage that could affect their stock price. While the details of the attack have not been confirmed it is very possible that attackers had been conducting reconnaissance on their systems for months with alarm bells going off. These alarms were either never caught, ignored or tagged as false positives and never completely investigated.

Unfortunately, it appears that Cyber Attacks against small and large businesses are increasing. The large movement of working from home and having offsite access to some of an organizations crown jewels adds an additional risk to Organizations that once was not considered. Staff who typically could only access certain high value assets while onsite are now able to access the same resources from the comfort of their living room. Sometimes times these high value assets are accessed from the same machine used for family entertainment such as Facebook, email, Netflix, and general internet surfing.

Companies simply were not prepared with the tools needed to be handle the large volume of staff now working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many are not staffed to support the volume of workers or requests needed to maintain offsite staff.

The good news is there is a solutions that will help you not only protect your remote work force but will also provide the ability to remotely support staff, and ultimately be alerted if a Cyber Security Event occurs.

Kip Kirchberg is an International Cyber Security Expert who has experience building World Class Cyber Security Teams. His experience has been leveraged by Multiple Fortune 500 organizations to help build, tune, and enhance their Cyber Security Posture.

Experience includes but is not limited to Building SIEM platforms, Endpoint Security, 3rd Party Remote Access, Industrial Control System’s, NextGen Firewall’s, Threat Hunting to Identify Cyber Security Risks, Generating Executive Reports that lead to actionable data, Build and maintain Incident Response Team’s, Draft and Adopt Corporate Cyber Security Governance, Internal and External Pen Testing, Team Building, plus much more….