Major Renovations Coming to Trailhead Park Playground

City of Winter Haven Parks Recreation & Culture:

The Trailhead Park playground and surfacing are now over 10 years old and have the highest use of any playground in the City! Equipment and surfacing are wearing and in need of replacement. In an effort to maintain the excellence of the park, we are doing just that!

Our staff began planning this update in February. The timing and planning of this project were very carefully calculated and ultimately the construction start date will be August 10th. The existing playground will be demolished including the equipment and safety surfacing. A new playground will be installed featuring specific equipment for 2-5 year olds, 5-12 year olds, free-standing climbing boulders, swings, merry go rounds, and more! The playground will include several inclusive/ADA features for children of varying abilities and rubber safety surfacing. A big feature of the playground will be the inclusion of shade with shade sails (you spoke so we listened).

We are super excited about these updates and we hope you are too. Take a look!



For more information give us a call at (863)-291-5656.