Lake Wales Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Beating Neighbors With Table Leg

Lake Wales, Florida – A Lake Wales man had been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder after allegedly beating neighbors with table leg.

According to an arrest affidavit by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office the incident occurred on July 24th at a home on Silvio Rd. in Lake Wales. The incident occurred between two neighbors. The two neighbors reportedly were arguing over an agreement the two had (the affidavit didn’t elaborate on the agreement). One of the victims started yelling at the defendant from the street in front of defendants home. A person at the defendants residence started to argue back with the victim. At some point the defendant Ernesto Pagan-Rodriguez left his property, grabbed a wooden table leg (according to PCSO) and struck the victim (a man) several times. The second victim who lives at same residence (a female) tried to pull the first victim away to safety. That is when she reportedly was struck by the table leg. Several of the defendants friends and relatives allegedly told him to stop. Reportedly Pagan-Rodriguez stopped after the table leg broke.





Sheriff’s detectives could not get a statement from the male victim as was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He suffered from multiple facial fractures, broken ribs, minor brain bleed and was placed on a ventilator.

Pagan-Rodriguez was taken into custody and charged with Attempted Murder, Aggrevated Assault and tampering with evidence.

He is currently out of jail after posting bond.