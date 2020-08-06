Do you recognize this car or this shooter? Someone in this silver or gold Nissan Altima shot and killed a 14-year-old near Cypress St & Willie Mays Pkwy at 6 pm on Aug 5. There’s a $5000 reward and you can remain anonymous. Call
@CrimelineFL
800-423-8477.
Orange County Sheriff Deputies Searching For Shooter That Killed 14 Yr Old
Orange County Sheriff Deputies Searching For Shooter That Killed 14 Yr Old
Do you recognize this car or this shooter? Someone in this silver or gold Nissan Altima shot and killed a 14-year-old near Cypress St & Willie Mays Pkwy at 6 pm on Aug 5. There’s a $5000 reward and you can remain anonymous. Call