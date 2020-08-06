Orange County Sheriff Deputies Searching For Shooter That Killed 14 Yr Old

Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Orange County
Do you recognize this car or this shooter? Someone in this silver or gold Nissan Altima shot and killed a 14-year-old near Cypress St & Willie Mays Pkwy at 6 pm on Aug 5. There’s a $5000 reward and you can remain anonymous. Call
@CrimelineFL
800-423-8477.


