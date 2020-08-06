Three Georgia Women Should Have Known Better Than To Allegedly Traffic Drugs In Polk County

On August 5, 2020 members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force and PCSO undercover detectives received a tip about a suspected drug trafficker from Georgia who was coming to Polk County to sell methamphetamine.

During the investigation, an undercover Polk County Sheriff’s Office detective agreed to buy two-kilograms of methamphetamine from 43 year-old Jennifer Lynn McGrotha of Ochlocknee, Georgia. McGrotha arrived in Polk County with passengers Amber Nicole Godinez (34 years-old) and Shelli Hilton Borrows (38 years-old). McGrotha exited her vehicle and approached the undercover detective to conduct the transaction. She attempted to sell the undercover detective one-kilogram of methamphetamine. According to the affidavit, she told the undercover detective “that she only brought one kilogram and was not able to get the second kilogram due to not having the money to pay for the second kilogram.” A kilogram is approximately 2.2 pounds.

During a search of the vehicle, detectives discovered another 55.71 grams of methamphetamine. The total combined weight of all the methamphetamine was 1,131.31 grams (about 2.5 pounds) – with a street value of about $70,000.

During interviews, each of the woman admitted to knowing about the methamphetamine transaction. McGrotha told detectives that Borrows and Godinez asked her to obtain the methamphetamine she brought to Polk County, Florida—McGrotha said she got the meth from a drug dealer in Atlanta. McGrotha stated that Borrows owes her money and this was a way she was going to clear her debt with her. McGrotha stated that Godinez was expecting to receive a vehicle and money in exchange of doing the transaction. Borrows and Godinez confirmed their involvement.

“Methamphetamine is a disgusting life-destroying drug. These drug dealers traveled from Georgia to peddle this poison in our community. I am thankful our HIDTA Task Force detectives got them and their drugs off our streets.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Detectives arrested McGrotha, Godinez, and Borrows on the charges listed below:

Jennifer Lynn McGrotha

Trafficking in Methamphetamine over 200 grams (F-1)

Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine over 200 grams (F-1)

Possession of a Vehicle to Traffic in Drugs (F-2)

Possession of Heroin (F-3)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M-1)

Amber Nicole Godinez





Trafficking in Methamphetamine over 200 grams (F-1)

Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine over 200 grams (F-1)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M-1)

Shelli Hilton Borrows