Two Bodies Found In Lakeland Home Police Conducting Investigation

Lakeland Police Department Press Release

Death Investigation







LAKELAND, FL (August 9, 2020) – Lakeland Police are currently working a death investigation near the 1500 block of West Highland Street in Lakeland. Officers were following up on a welfare check request at a residence in the area. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found two adults deceased inside the residence. It is very early in the investigation, and detectives are actively working to gather information from witnesses in the area. If anyone has any information related to this case, please call 863.834.6966.



No additional information is available at this time.