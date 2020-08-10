Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Mask Ordinance in Winter Haven Extended

Winter Haven
City of Winter Haven:

At the August 10 regular City Commission meeting, the City Commissioners approved an extension of the existing mask ordinance in Winter Haven through September 15. Click the link to read the original Emergency Ordinance. https://legistarweb-production.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/attachment/pdf/640625/Emergency_Ordinance_O-20-28_Face_Covering_REVISED.pdf Click this link to learn more about local impacts of Covid-19 and a number of resources including testing site information. https://www.mywinterhaven.com/government/covid-19-impacts-and-updates/


