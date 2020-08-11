City of Winter Haven Recognized as Healthy Weight Champion

Release by City of Winter Haven:

The City of Winter Haven is one of 33 cities in Florida to be recognized by the Florida Department of Health as a Healthy Weight Champion. Obesity and associated chronic diseases have a considerable economic impact on individuals and communities, and some people are more seriously affected by factors such as the availability and accessibility of healthy food and the safety, accessibility and existence of spaces for physical activity. In addressing this issue, the Florida Department of Health created the Healthy Community Champions Recognition Program. The Department recognizes agencies statewide for taking a Health in All Policies approach to comprehensive planning. Health in All Policies is a collaborative approach that integrates and articulates health considerations into policymaking across sectors to improve the health of all communities and people. This recognition is a two-year designation with opportunities to receive technical assistance to further the adoption and implementation of health in all policies.