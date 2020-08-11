Hawaii Man, Air Conditioner and a Walmart Theft

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

In this week’s edition of Identify The Shoplifter, we encounter Hawaii man. Hawaii man appears to have a receipt for Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd) obtained from who knows where and proceeds to walk around the store finding the items on said receipt. He appears to have a wee bit of trouble when it comes to the health and beauty products – maybe shaving creme? Anywho, Hawaii man’s cart is filling with items to include an air conditioner and Corona beer (how apropos).

He attempts to get a refund for the air conditioner – but is DENIED. So he proceeds to take all of his items out without paying.

Anyone recognize him? Yea, we know the mask hides quite a bit, but Hawaii man's clothing and walk should be identifiable to those who know him. Give Detective Cobb a call at 863-401-2256. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.







