Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

** Missing and Endangered Adult **





The Winter Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 59 year-old Abigail Ortiz. Abigail, who is insulin dependent, was last seen yesterday (Monday, 8-10-2020) approximately 2:30 p.m. at 38 Azalea Dr. in Winter Haven. This is in the area off Lucerne Park Rd.

Abigail had told an acquaintance that she was going for a bike ride. She rode her blue bike in an unknown direction.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt, teal/blue prescription glasses and had a large brown purse with her. Abigail does not have her insulin with her and the last time she took the medicine was in the morning hours of 8-10-2020.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.