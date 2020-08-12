30 Year Old Haines City Woman Killed In Early Morning Crash & 3 Others Hospitalized

Haines City, Florida – Thirty year old Haines City mother was killed in an early morning crash. The crash occurred near the Hwy 27 & 17/92 off ramp.

According to the Haines City Police Department the crash occurred around 3am, Saturday morning, August 8, 2020. The crash involved a single vehicle with 4 occupants. Haines City Police Department public information officer, Michael Ferguson, advised three victims had non-life threatening injuries and 1 was deceased. The deceased has been identified as Blanca Albarran (she goes by Flor Garcia) a 30 year old mother from Haines City.





Details of the crash are not being released at this time as it is still under investigation. Ferguson advised an update would be coming shortly.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.