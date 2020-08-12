After School Program To Be Held at Winter Haven Recreation & Cultural Center

City of Winter Haven Parks, Recreation & Cultural Center:

We are happy to announce that the City of Winter Haven will be holding our After School Program at the Winter Haven Recreational & Cultural Center for the 2020-2021 school year!

Our normal in-person registration is not feasible this year and new procedures will be put into place. Customers can print out registration forms online or pick up a paper packet this Friday (August 14th). Packets can be returned to the Winter Haven Recreational and Cultural Center between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Click the link below to view the new registration procedures and paper pack requirements: mywinterhaven.com/parks-and-recreation/programs/16655-2/