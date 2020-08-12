Crunch Fitness Lakeland Celebrates Grand Opening

by James Coulter





No judgments. OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

This may sound like a corporate platitude, but at Crunch Fitness, it’s a philosophy. No matter who you are, no matter your body shape, everyone deserves the opportunity to get fit. Crunch Fitness wants you to be able to do just that—no judgment!

“No judgment means room for everyone, regardless of shape, size, age, race, gender or fitness level,” their website states. “No matter your workout of choice, we want you to feel good while reaching your goals.” OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Crunch Fitness offers a state-of-the-art facility with top-of-the-line exercise machines and equipment. No matter your personal fitness goal, be it losing weight or getting in shape, their gym has whatever you need to meet that goal, from the best machines to personal trainers and group fitness classes.

“While we believe in the power of fitness to improve lives, we also know exercise is hard work and everyone can use a little more motivation,” their website states. “So we’ve fused fitness and entertainment so that we can make serious exercise fun.”

Crunch Fitness opened its Lakeland location along South Florida Avenue. They officially opened in July, and recently celebrated their grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday.

More than 20 vendors from local businesses like Pita Pit to provide free food and activities for guests. Many of these vendors have partnerships with Crunch Fitness, allowing both the gym and the individual businesses to promote themselves in the community.

Crunch Fitness is a rapidly-growing franchise with several locations in Central Florida and cities such as Atlanta. They started with humble roots in New York City in 1989, and though they have grown since then, they have remained a family-owned and operated business. OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

More than simply another place to provide people the opportunity to try attaining their New Year’s resolutions, Crunch Fitness considers everyone, from their staff to their members, one giant family. As a family, they believe in providing people with the tender loving care that they need to succeed.

“When you join us, you are part of our family,” explained Jaci Petrock, Corporate Wellness and Marketing Director. “Our staff is here to help you meet your personal fitness goals. We have amazing nationally-certified personal trainers and group fitness staff. Doesn’t matter if the class is at 5 am or 6 pm, you will have that level to achieve your goals with us.” OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Since opening in July, the gym has more than met its expectations with an ever-growing membership. Though there are many gyms throughout the county and state, none offer the personal touch as Crunch Fitness.

“We want to make sure that the minute you step into the facility that you feel comfortable, safe, and welcome, and you feel you have the opportunity to achieve your goals,” Petrock said. “When you come into this facility, you feel part of our family from the high you come into our staff getting to know you on a personal basis.”

Mary Bunting, General Manager, considers her staff the most generous and kindest. They have high expectations to change plenty of lives in their new location. When asked why people should consider their facility, she simply asked, “What do you have to lose?” OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Crunch Fitness Lakeland is located at 5218 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL 33813. For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/CrunchLakeland/