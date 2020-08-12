Lake Wales, Florida – Lake Wales woman charged with trafficking in Methamphetamine.

According to a Lake Wales, Florida Police affidavit Karla Wood, DOB 07/23/87 was found in possession of 22.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 25ml of liquid methamphetamine. She was also reportedly found with a scale and multiple small baggies.





On July 30, 2020 the Lake Wales Police Department was searching for Brandon Pitts (multiple outstanding warrants). The search brought them to a home in Chelette Manor in Lake Wales. The owner of the residence Jason Cunningham allowed LWPD officers to search the residence for Pitts (according to affidavit Cunningham signed a search waiver). During the search officers found Pitts & Wood in a back bedroom. While handcuffing Pitts officers noticed multiple bags at Woods feet. Woods & Pitts both denied that the bags were theirs. One of the bags contained a receipt with the name Karla on it and 3 bank cards with Karla Wood inscribed on them. Crystal meth, liquid meth and hypodermic needles were also found in the bags.

Cunningham, owner of the residence, advised he was just letting the two stay there for a night. According to the affidavit Cunningham advised he had recently cleaned out the bedroom and it only contained furniture. When Pitts & Woods arrived at the home only Wood was carrying the bags.

Woods was placed under arrest & transported to the Lake Wales Police Department and later the Polk County jail.