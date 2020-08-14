Arrest Made In Homicide Investigation Involving Death of Elderly Couple

ARREST MADE IN HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

LAKELAND, FL (August 13, 2020) – Lakeland Police Detectives have made an arrest in the homicide investigation of two people found on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Felix Noel Molina, age 42, has been arrested and will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Molina was known by the victims. Today members of the Tampa Police Department assisted Lakeland Police Department detectives in locating a van that belonged to the two homicide victims. During the investigation, it was learned that the van was likely taken at the time of the murders. Lakeland Police detectives gathered information that indicated the van was in the Tampa area and was being driven by Molina. Shortly after locating the van, contact was made with Molina in the area of Nebraska Avenue in Tampa. Molina was interviewed by detectives and will be booked into the Hillsborough County Jail pending transfer to the Polk County Jail.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.





LAKELAND, FL (August 9, 2020) – Lakeland Police Department Detectives have confirmed the death investigation reported earlier this morning is now a homicide investigation. Shortly after 3:00 a.m., an officer made a forced entry into a residence near the 1500 block of West Highland Street. The officer was following up on a wellness check request from a family member who had not heard from the victims in days. While searching the residence, located inside the King’s Manor Mobile Home Park on the northside of West Highland Street, the officer located two adult victims inside who were deceased.

The victims, a 69-year-old man, and a 72-year-old female were a married couple who lived at the residence. Detectives are not yet releasing the manner in which they died. It appeared that the victims had been deceased for multiple days. Although very early in the investigation, preliminary evidence suggests the victims knew their attacker. Detectives continue to interview family members and possible witnesses related to the case. The identity of the victims or the specific address of their residence will not be released in accordance with Marsy’s law.

This is an active and open investigation, and updates will be provided as additional information becomes available for release. No other details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation. Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Detective Russ Hurley at 863.834.8973 or [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on a smartphone or tablet.



ORIGINAL RELEASE

Death Investigation

LAKELAND, FL (August 9, 2020) – Lakeland Police are currently working a death investigation near the 1500 block of West Highland Street in Lakeland. Officers were following up on a welfare check request at a residence in the area. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found two adults deceased inside the residence.

It is very early in the investigation, and detectives are actively working to gather information from witnesses in the area. If anyone has any information related to this case, please call 863.834.6966.

No additional information is available at this time. An update will be provided later this morning.