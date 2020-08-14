*** Update: A live missle has been found at Lakeland Linder Airport
A social media post has been issued for evacuation of the Polk State College Airside East & West location
PSC ALERT-AIRSIDE: An evacuation is ordered for Polk State Airside East & West. Evacuate immediately. If off campus, do not enter.
Airside West
3515 Aviation Drive
Lakeland, Florida 33811
Main Telephone: 863.297.1000
Airside West Map
Airside East
2949 Airside Center Drive
Lakeland, Florida 33811
Main Telephone: 863.297.1000
Airside East Map
We will update as more information is released.