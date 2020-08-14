*** Update: A live missle has been found at Lakeland Linder Airport

A social media post has been issued for evacuation of the Polk State College Airside East & West location





PSC ALERT-AIRSIDE: An evacuation is ordered for Polk State Airside East & West. Evacuate immediately. If off campus, do not enter.

We will update as more information is released.