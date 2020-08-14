City Utility Department Flushing Existing Waterlines

City of Winter Haven:

The City Utility Department is working with Hydromax USA to flush existing waterlines as part of its infrastructure maintenance program. It started on the southwest side and will continue towards the northeast until finished. Interruption in service is NOT anticipated. Some homes may experience a slight temporary drop in water pressure and/or colored water. The colored water does not pose a health hazard; however, iron (red water) and manganese (black water) may be stirred up during the procedures. If this happens, run faucets a short time until the water is clear, especially prior to doing laundry. Residents with medical conditions requiring clean water should acquire bottled water for their needs as a precaution. For more information and to answer questions, please contact the Utility Services Department at (863) 291-5853.