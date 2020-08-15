Polk County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Multiple Gunshots Being Fired Early Saturday Morning In Winter Haven

Four suspects are being sought by detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, after a personal armed robbery occurred Saturday morning at around 1:50 a.m. at Della Vita Apartments in Winter Haven.

Deputies were dispatched to Della Vita Apartments in unincorporated Winter Haven at around 2:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

According to the preliminary investigation, a tenant (the victim) at the apartment complex told detectives he posted on SnapChat that he was selling a quarter ounce of marijuana. An unknown person responded to the post, and the victim made arrangement to meet at the apartment complex to carry out the transaction. The victim also told detectives that when he left his apartment to meet the suspect in the parking lot, two black males brandishing firearms grabbed him and robbed him. The victim also stated that two more suspects exited a white or cream colored four-door Cadillac, beat the victim, and dragged him back to his apartment.

The victim then told detectives he freed himself from the suspects and entered his apartment. The suspects then fled.

The victim and a roommate armed themselves and went after the suspects, firing at the suspects as they fled down the stairs of the apartment building. The victim continued to fire at the suspects as they drove away from Della Vita Apartments. A stray bullet struck a neighbor who, hearing the gunfire, had left his home to investigate. The neighbor was treated at a local hospital and released.

The victim was also treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and released.

This investigation is on-going.

“These suspects are dangerous. They have put innocent residents’ lives at risk, and for what – a so-called non-violent marijuana drug deal! These criminals need to be caught, and caught quickly. Please contact our detectives with any information about this violent crime, or call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS to remain anonymous.”- Grady Judd, Sheriff

The suspects are described as four black males wearing hoodies. The vehicle is described as a white or cream colored four-door Cadillac.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, the suspects, the vehicle in question, or any other information that might be helpful to this investigation, please call Detective Escheu at 863-298-6200, or to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers – call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit ww.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.



