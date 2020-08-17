Polk County HS Sports Begin Aug 26 – Games Week Of September 7th

Polk County Public Schools will begin the fall sports season on Aug. 26, with practices permitted to go forward on that date.

“Our schools will reopen on Aug. 24, so we thought it would be wise to let a couple days pass before having practices or any athletic activities start up again,” said Dan Talbot, PCPS senior coordinator of athletics. “We wanted everyone to get settled into the new school year. Our athletic competitions, including football games, can begin the week of Sept. 7.”





Talbot said there will be safety measures put into place for spectators attending athletic competitions, and more information will be released once those measures are finalized.

Last week, the Florida High School Athletic Association board of directors voted that fall sports could begin on Aug. 24. However, the decision on when to start is ultimately left up to each school district.